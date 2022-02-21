Contests
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store

Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “Truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “Retruths.”

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

The head of the media company said last week that Truth social expects to be fully operational by the end of the March.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

