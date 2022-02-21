Two teens arrested after armed robbery in St. Bernard, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery last week, according to St. Bernard police.
On Feb. 15, officers were dispatched to Minmor Drive for a robbery at gunpoint.
Police said a 13 and 14-year-olf were driving a stolen car when they stopped and asked the robbery victim to look at their rear tire.
At that point, one of the juveniles exited the vehicle and displayed a small black handgun. He demanded keys, money and finally a credit card, police said.
The victim gave them the credit card and was not injured.
Officers located the stolen vehicle at McDonald’s on Kenard Avenue.
After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody, they said.
During a search of the vehicle, police found the victim’s credit card and a stolen Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.
The teens were charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm, weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.
