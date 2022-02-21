Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Two teens arrested after armed robbery in St. Bernard, police say

KPTV image
KPTV image(KPTV)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery last week, according to St. Bernard police.

On Feb. 15, officers were dispatched to Minmor Drive for a robbery at gunpoint.

Police said a 13 and 14-year-olf were driving a stolen car when they stopped and asked the robbery victim to look at their rear tire.

At that point, one of the juveniles exited the vehicle and displayed a small black handgun. He demanded keys, money and finally a credit card, police said.

The victim gave them the credit card and was not injured.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at McDonald’s on Kenard Avenue.

After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody, they said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found the victim’s credit card and a stolen Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

The teens were charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm, weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Woman accused of abandoning 5-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
One victim is in critical condition after he was rescued from a fire in Erlanger, police said.
Victim rescued from Erlanger fire in critical condition, police say

Latest News

The Ohio State Fair is returning to Columbus this summer.
Ohio State Fair returns this summer
Filming will be done Wednesday during the day.
Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again
Shindig Park
Take a tour of new event center in Liberty Township
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting