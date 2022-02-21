Two teens arrested after armed robbery in St. Bernard, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery last week, according to St. Bernard police.

On Feb. 15, officers were dispatched to Minmor Drive for a robbery at gunpoint.

Police said a 13 and 14-year-olf were driving a stolen car when they stopped and asked the robbery victim to look at their rear tire.

At that point, one of the juveniles exited the vehicle and displayed a small black handgun. He demanded keys, money and finally a credit card, police said.

The victim gave them the credit card and was not injured.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at McDonald’s on Kenard Avenue.

After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were taken into custody, they said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found the victim’s credit card and a stolen Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun.

The teens were charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm, weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

