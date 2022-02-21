Contests
Warm Monday, heavy rain Tuesday, wintry mix Thursday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Presidents’ Day will be a spring preview across the Tri-State! Daytime highs are going to soar into the MID 60s! Be on the lookout for increasing clouds.

With the warmth comes unsettled weather that arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. Soaking conditions will continue for much of the day Tuesday before tapering off late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect until 6AM Friday. Rainfall amounts will be between 0.5″ to over 2″

Wednesday will be dry, but colder and breezy with highs only in the low 40s. The dry air will be brief as more moisture returns Thursday. We’re keeping a VERY close eye on Thursday with wintry mix in the forecast. As we pin down the timing and the track, we could be looking at rain, snow, sleet and even ice... Friday will be colder with some flurries possible. The cold air sticks around with the possibility of more mixing Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

