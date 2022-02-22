Shooting investigation underway in Hamilton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton police are at the scene of shooting Monday night.
It happened in the 1200 block of Summer Street near Combs Park.
At least one person was shot.
Police provided no further information.
FOX19 is at the scene.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
