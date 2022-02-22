Shooting investigation underway in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton police are at the scene of shooting Monday night.

It happened in the 1200 block of Summer Street near Combs Park.

At least one person was shot.

I’m between summer and Starr street where the Hamilton police crime scene investigation unit is still on scene.



I’ll tell you more on what I know in my full report tonight at 10 on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/scWRqJbmYq — Payton marshall (@paytontvnews) February 22, 2022

Police provided no further information.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.