Arrest in White Castle shooting

Malachi Forbus
Malachi Forbus(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting of a manager at White Castle in Cincinnati earlier this month.

Malachi Forbus is expected to make his first court appearance on a felonious assault charge at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Cincinnati police say a female manager was shot and wounded in the drive-thru window at the fast-food restaurant on Vine Street in Carthage.

It happened about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7.

An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.
An employee was shot in the drive-thru of a White Castle in Carthage, police say.(WXIX)

Details revealed by police in court records show it all started over two women fighting in the parking lot, and Fobus’ girlfriend also was charged.

It was not immediately clear early Tuesday what her name is or charges.

Forbus was captured on security video pointing a gun at several onlookers during the fight, police wrote in an affidavit. Moments after the fight broke up, the defendant(s) “drove past the drive-thru window of White Castle, fired a gunshot into the business, striking the on-duty manager in the ear as she was working. the defendant and co-defendant have been identified as boyfriend/girlfriend and were identified via photo lineups from the witnesses at the scene.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

