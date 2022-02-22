Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo ‘Twosday’: $2 admission for 2-2-22

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering $2 tickets on #Twosday, 2-22-22.
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering $2 tickets on #Twosday, 2-22-22.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering $2 tickets on #Twosday, 2-22-22.

And, 2 add 2 the excitement, Base Camp Cafe will feature $2 specials on food and beverages. 

Tickets are available online or at the Zoo.

“We did a $2 day on 2-2-22 and got great feedback from visitors,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

“The Zoo is fun even when it’s cold outside.  Otters, red pandas, bald eagles, snow leopards, and other animals don’t mind chilly weather, and visitors can see insects, manatees, nocturnal animals, primates, and birds in their indoor habitats.”

$2 Menu at Base Camp Cafe on 2-22-22:

  • Hot dogs and brats
  • Caramel corn
  • 16 oz drinks
  • Hot chocolate
  • Dippin’ Dots

The Cincinnati Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. 

For more information, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org

Penguin Days continues through March 11. 

The last Penguin Parades of this season will be this weekend: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Reptile House remains closed for habitat renovations and will reopen in early March.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Jammyla White
3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say
Filming will be done Wednesday during the day.
Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again
Kellie Drollinger
$20,000 reward offered for information in mother’s East Price Hill murder

Latest News

Local flooding is possible Tuesday as a large storm front brings heavy rain to the Tri-State.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms bring heavy rain, Flood Watch
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Family sues after NKY woman dies in jail restraint chair
Victim's name released in fatal fight at NKY apartment on New Year's Eve
Prosecutor: NKY man charged in deadly alcohol-fueled fight on New Year’s Eve
Police: Man tries to entice 8-year-old girl into car
Police: Man tried to lure 8-year-old girl into car in Mount Washington