Cincinnati Zoo ‘Twosday’: $2 admission for 2-2-22

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering $2 tickets on #Twosday, 2-22-22.

And, 2 add 2 the excitement, Base Camp Cafe will feature $2 specials on food and beverages.

Tickets are available online or at the Zoo.

“We did a $2 day on 2-2-22 and got great feedback from visitors,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

“The Zoo is fun even when it’s cold outside. Otters, red pandas, bald eagles, snow leopards, and other animals don’t mind chilly weather, and visitors can see insects, manatees, nocturnal animals, primates, and birds in their indoor habitats.”

$2 Menu at Base Camp Cafe on 2-22-22:

Hot dogs and brats

Caramel corn

16 oz drinks

Hot chocolate

Dippin’ Dots

The Cincinnati Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.

Penguin Days continues through March 11.

The last Penguin Parades of this season will be this weekend: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Reptile House remains closed for habitat renovations and will reopen in early March.

