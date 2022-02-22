Drive-by shooting suspect arrested following Carthage SWAT standoff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT standoff early Tuesday resulted in a woman being arrested in connection with Monday’s Norwood shooting.

The standoff started around 8 a.m. when Cincinnati police went to serve an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On Monday, Norwood police officers began investigating a drive-by shooting near Hunter and Ross avenues. The woman shot in Norwood is expected to be okay, according to police.

With the shooting suspect refusing to come out of the house on Tuesday, police blocked traffic in the area of 66th and 70th streets.

After about three hours, she came out without incident.

The woman is currently being investigated by the Norwood Police Department, FOX19 NOW is told.

