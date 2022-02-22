Contests
Family sues after NKY woman dies in jail restraint chair

Jessica Vanover was in the chair for 16 hours before she was found unresponsive last year.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Northern Kentucky woman is suing after she died at the Campbell County Detention Center.

Jessica Vanover, 42, was held in a restraint chair for 16 hours while incarcerated at the detention center last January. They were the last 16 hours of her waking life.

Vanover was originally arrested Jan. 6, 2021 for public intoxication due to a controlled substance. She told police she’d relapsed on methamphetamines.

On Jan. 8, thinking wrongly that a judge had ordered her release, Vanover spalled and kicked a deputy.

According to the lawsuit, that deputy put Vanover in the chair, binding her arms, legs and chest.

The lawsuit claims the chair’s instructions advise people should be in the chair for no longer than two hours unsupervised and no longer than eight hours with proper medical supervision.

Vanover was found unresponsive the morning after she was strapped into the chair.

The lawsuit names 22 defendants who work at the jail.

FOX19 legal analyst Mark Krumbein calls the case “surprisingly complex.” He explains the plaintiffs’ case boils down to the sue of the chair.

“She says they didn’t even follow the rules of the restraint chair company,” he said.

On the other side, the defendants claim the chair had nothing to do with it.

“The jailers and nurses may say, ‘Well, we didn’t do anything wrong, because she died of her drug use,’” Krumbein explained.

