Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain (Heavy at times)

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will bring flood concerns to the Tri-State today. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6AM Friday. Rainfall amounts will be between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Wednesday will be dry, but it will be colder and breezy. Highs will only be in the low 40s.

Mixed precipitation returns to the forecast Thursday. Rain, sleet and snow are all possible.

The wet weather will come to an end Friday morning. The cold air sticks around with the possibility of more mixing Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Jammyla White
3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say
Filming will be done Wednesday during the day.
Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Legal analyst: Mother accused of abandoning son could face felony charges, years in prison

Latest News

Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Local flooding is possible Tuesday as a large storm front brings heavy rain to the Tri-State.
First Alert Weather Day: Storms bring heavy rain, Flood Watch
Video Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Frank Marzullo
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday