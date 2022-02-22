FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain (Heavy at times)

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will bring flood concerns to the Tri-State today. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 6AM Friday. Rainfall amounts will be between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Wednesday will be dry, but it will be colder and breezy. Highs will only be in the low 40s.

Mixed precipitation returns to the forecast Thursday. Rain, sleet and snow are all possible.

The wet weather will come to an end Friday morning. The cold air sticks around with the possibility of more mixing Sunday.

