First Alert Weather Day: Storms bring heavy rain, Flood Watch

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local flooding is possible Tuesday as a large storm front brings heavy rain to the Tri-State.

That makes this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The region also is at a marginal risk for rain that could lead to flash flooding.

About 1.5 to 2 inches of rain are expected, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Showers moved into Greater Cincinnati early Tuesday.

Heavier showers are expected late Tuesday morning through late afternoon.

Flooding could occur where the ground is already saturated and still thawing below the surface.

The Feb. 22 rainfall record is 2.19 inches, set in 1944.

Cincinnati snapped a 40-year rainfall record during storms on Thursday, recording more than 2.12 inches.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The high will is expected to reach the mid-60s.

Showers will move into Greater Cincinnati starting Tuesday, bringing risk for flooding. (National Weather Service)

Expected flood stage levels for the Ohio River. (National Weather Service)

Wednesday will be dry but colder and breezy.

The morning low will fall just below freezing. The high will reach the low-40s.

More rain will come Thursday with the possibility of a wintry mix with snow, sleet and ice.

Temperatures will slide from a morning low in the low 30s-to the low-40s for a high.

Thursday night into Friday will bring even colder temperatures in the upper 20s.

Snow flurries are possible Friday. The high will rise to just 34.

The weekend will bring even colder overnight lows in the teens.

Highs will remain in the 30s.

