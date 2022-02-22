Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Storms bring heavy rain, Flood Watch

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local flooding is possible Tuesday as a large storm front brings heavy rain to the Tri-State.

That makes this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The region also is at a marginal risk for rain that could lead to flash flooding.

About 1.5 to 2 inches of rain are expected, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Showers moved into Greater Cincinnati early Tuesday.

Heavier showers are expected late Tuesday morning through late afternoon.

Flooding could occur where the ground is already saturated and still thawing below the surface.

The Feb. 22 rainfall record is 2.19 inches, set in 1944.

Cincinnati snapped a 40-year rainfall record during storms on Thursday, recording more than 2.12 inches.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The high will is expected to reach the mid-60s.

Showers will move into Greater Cincinnati starting Tuesday, bringing risk for flooding.
Showers will move into Greater Cincinnati starting Tuesday, bringing risk for flooding.(National Weather Service)
Expected flood stage levels for the Ohio River.
Expected flood stage levels for the Ohio River.(National Weather Service)

Wednesday will be dry but colder and breezy.

The morning low will fall just below freezing. The high will reach the low-40s.

More rain will come Thursday with the possibility of a wintry mix with snow, sleet and ice.

Temperatures will slide from a morning low in the low 30s-to the low-40s for a high.

Thursday night into Friday will bring even colder temperatures in the upper 20s.

Snow flurries are possible Friday. The high will rise to just 34.

The weekend will bring even colder overnight lows in the teens.

Highs will remain in the 30s.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Jammyla White
3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say
Filming will be done Wednesday during the day.
Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again
Kellie Drollinger
$20,000 reward offered for information in mother’s East Price Hill murder

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Rain on the Way - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Warm Monday, heavy rain Tuesday, wintry mix Thursday
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Tracking moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday in the tri-state.
Warm up to end the weekend before active weather arrives!