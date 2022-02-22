Gun drop-off scheduled in Hamilton after recent shootings

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating three shootings in the last week, one of which left a man dead.

The founder of an area gun violence group says their goal is to make Hamilton and all surrounding communities safer by getting guns out of the wrong hands.

The first shooting happened last Wednesday when a 31-year-old Cincinnati man was shot outside a home on Belle Avenue, according to Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt, who says the shooting resulted from a dispute.

On Saturday, a suspect shot at a 51-year-old man on Wayne Avenue. According to the police report, the suspect missed and damaged the home instead.

Then on Monday, Hamilton police say two brothers shot each other at a home on Summer Street. One of them died; the other was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

“I’m worried of all communities, but definitely worried about Hamilton,” said Charles Tassell, founder of Street Rescue.

The organization is aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets—guns, explains Tassell, that are hidden in the community and that “criminals use almost like library books.”

The group is asking anyone who knows where illegal guns are stashed to bring them to St. Paul Miracle Center in Hamilton on Saturday, where they can drop them off no questions asked.

Anyone who brings an unwanted illegal weapon will get a gift card.

Tassell says the group has collected more than 80 guns in the last five years.

“This will be our third trip there, and over a dozen guns taken off the streets in Hamilton with some previous events, so it’s been very successful and we’re hoping to get a chance to get a few more off the street.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.