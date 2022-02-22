Contests
Heavy rain is ending; The Ohio River will flood this weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All flood watches have been cancelled. Even though the rain has all but ended, the ground is still very wet. Streams and creeks and rivers are high. We have already measured more than an inch of rain in many locations. Tonight we will see a few light, lingering showers and a big drop in temperatures. Tomorrow morning we will be in the low 30s with highs near 40. It will be dry before another system arrives Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. This is due to the threat of heavy rain, some sleet and snow (no accumulation expected as of now) moving into the region during that time. Rainfall totals for that event could be more than an inch. The best chance for ice or snow will be north of Cincinnati. The rainfall will be enough to cause traffic issues in the morning and afternoon and evening.

OHIO RIVER UPDATES

The Ohio River is now expected to rise above flood stage this weekend. It will actually go down a couple of feet Wednesday and Thursday before rising Friday. It will reach flood stage Saturday morning and continue to rise. So far only minor flooding is expected (54′). However, it could rise to moderate flooding (56′) after Sunday.

Our next chance for significant precipitation will be late next week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

