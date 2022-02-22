Mother accused of abandoning autistic son to appear in court Tuesday

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A mother accused of abandoning her autistic son is set to appear in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday for an extradition hearing.

Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, of Shelbyville, Indiana, was arrested on Feb. 19 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Her arrest was unrelated to what she had allegedly done two days prior.

On Feb. 17, Martin Thomas Adkins, Heather’s nonverbal autistic son, was found walking alone on a road in Colerain Township, according to police.

Heather left her son in a dark, dead-end street on Copper Creek Drive Thursday before driving off, court documents read. Martin, who turned 6 years old on Feb. 20, was found by passing motorists who called 911.

>> Father of abandoned autistic boy speaks from jail: ‘I was there for my kids’ <<

The mother drove to Georgetown after leaving her son in Colerain Township, police said.

She was arrested at a gas station for an unpaid fine from 2011 after officers responded to reports of an unknown woman banging on car windows.

It is unclear as to why Heather was in Kentucky during the time of her arrest.

She is currently facing one count of endangering children, according to court documents. FOX19 legal analyst Mark Krumbein talked Monday about the possibility of additional charges being filed.

Multiple police agencies, and even the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.