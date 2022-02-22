Police: Man tried to lure 8-year-old girl into car in Mount Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man allegedly tried to entice an 8-year-old girl into his car on Sunday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. outside the Gold Star on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington.

The girl and her 21-year-old sister were on their way to visit their mother when they say a man left the drive-thru and called out to the 8-year-old, commenting on her body and asking if she wanted to go with him.

At that point her sister, Cynthia says the man asked the girl to come get into his car. Cynthia says she confronted him and asked him to repeat what he said.

“He said, ‘Well, I’m just trying to talk to her. I want her to come with me.’ I said that’s not happening. I sent her inside. I went out to go confront him, and he left. The last thing he said was, ‘I’m just trying to talk to her, you don’t have to be so mean about it,’” Cynthia said.

The black four-door car has chrome door handles and window trim.

The girls’ mother, Crystal, who works at the Gold Star, believes the car is a Chevrolet and possibly an Impala or a Cobalt.

“He was an older guy with like a scruffy beard. He had on a grey zipped-up hoodie with no undershirt. This guy comes through my drive-thru and gets food then goes around and propositions my 8-year-old. Like, ‘Hey sweetheart you want to go with me?’” Crystal recalled.

Crystal says the impact this has on her daughter is heartbreaking.

“I don’t want anybody’s kids to be in that position, and then my baby asks me last night, ‘Mommy is it my fault?’ That’s where my world fell apart. It’s not her fault. It’s not any kids fault.”

Crystal hopes the man is identified before attempting to entice another child into his car.

Cynthia is thankful to have been walking with her little sister at that time.

“She is the most precious thing in the world to me, and if I lost her my whole world would collapse,” she said.

