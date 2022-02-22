Prosecutor: NKY man charged in deadly alcohol-fueled fight on New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities on Monday identified the man killed on New Year’s Eve allegedly by someone he knew.

Randal Helton, 61, died after being thrown out a door head-first into a metal railing around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Earlier this month, the Kenton County Prosecutor’s Office charged 56-year-old Ronald Simpson in Helton’s death.

“It was a really sad outcome for Mr. Helton,” said Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders. “There was a good deal of blood at the scene.”

Helton was found dead by his girlfriend the next morning at an apartment on Hermes Street near 12th Street in Covington, Sanders says.

The prosecutor claims Helton and Simpson got into a fight fueled by alcohol despite the apartments where the incident happened being reserved for people in sober living.

Authorities still don’t know what exactly caused the fight.

“This was a fist fight that resulted in injuries that were unfortunately fatal to Mr. Helton before all was said and done,” Sanders said. “Head injuries that were inflicted both when [Helton] was in the fight and when he crashed into a metal railing outside the apartment.”

Sanders says Helton walked away from the fight but did not survive his injuries.

“Mr. Helton went back into the apartment at some point after the injuries were sustained,” he said. “He laid down on the couch and never woke up.”

Simpson’s case will be presented to a grand jury in 30-60 days.

He is currently being held at the Kenton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

