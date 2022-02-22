Reporter Payton Marshall

Payton Marshall is a nightside reporter for FOX19 NOW.

She is THRILLED to be back home! Marshall started her career as a reporter and fill-in anchor at FOX 45/ABC 22 in Dayton.

Marshall is an Ohio native, growing up in the Cincinnati area where she graduated from Mount Notre Dame high school and cheered for Archbishop Moeller high school (GO BIG MOE!).

She is an avid sports fan, having cheered throughout her childhood and high school years and also at the collegiate level while attending Wittenberg University.

Marshall completed her freshman year of collegiate studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, California. She transferred to Wittenberg University her sophomore year and graduated cum laude in 2017 with a B.A. in theatre and dance.

In 2018, Marshall headed back to school to complete her second degree, graduating magna cum laude in 2019 with a B.A. in Journalism and digital broadcast news from the University of Cincinnati. During her time at UC, she completed internships with WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, WRTV6 in Indianapolis and co-hosted “Backstage Live!” for the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards. In addition, she was also nominated for two Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Student Production Awards in 2019.

Some of Marshall’s most memorable stories include covering the 2020 presidential election and her investigation on Ohio House Bill 308.

She comes from a law enforcement family. When Cincinnati police officer Sonny Kim was killed in the line of duty in 2015, Marshall wrote a poem titled, “Bleeding Badges,” which was published in The Cincinnati Enquirer. With that experience, she learned how powerful words can be and that’s when she found her calling to become a journalist, to fight against the silence, and become a voice for transparency. Marshall’s grandfather was a twice-retired chief of police in Woodlawn. Her grandfather, Butch Obermeyer, told her, “society is suffering because of the silence of good people.” These are the words that ignited her passion for journalism. Her father is currently a detective for the West Chester Police Department. Being surrounded by first responders has shaped her as a person and molded her as a journalist.

Marshall has a passion for stories that bring about mental health awareness, especially in regards to accessibility for first responders. When away from the station, Marshall enjoys Orange Theory Fitness, running local races, and dancing whenever the music strikes.

