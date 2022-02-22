SWAT situation closes Vine Street in Carthage, police spokeswoman says
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation shut down Vine Street until further notice Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for Cincinnati police.
Police vehicles are blocking traffic in the area of 66th and 70th streets.
