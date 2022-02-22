SWAT situation closes Vine Street in Carthage, police spokeswoman says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation shut down Vine Street until further notice Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for Cincinnati police.

Police vehicles are blocking traffic in the area of 66th and 70th streets.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

#BREAKING: Vine Street is CLOSED in Carthage due to police activity @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/dd2wYoyngS — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) February 22, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.