Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.

The Wayne County coroner says the girl was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a bathroom at the school. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A spokesperson for the school district says the girl was responsive after she collapsed and that proper medical protocol was followed. The school district says counselors are available for students.

The coroner says there is nothing suspicious about the death, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The girl’s name has not been released yet.

