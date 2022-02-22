First Alert Weather: Storms to bring heavy rains, possible flooding to Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local flooding is possible Tuesday due to a large storm front following on the heels of the weekend’s unseasonably warm weather.

Showers are expected to move into Greater Cincinnati overnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavier showers are expected late Tuesday morning through the late afternoon period. Flooding could happen in ground that’s already saturated and still unthawing below the surface.

The region is at marginal risk for rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. A Flood Watch will be in effect for the Tri-State through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Around 1.5″-2″ is expected, according to NWS. The Feb. 22 rainfall record of 2.19″ was set in 1944.

Cincinnati snapped a 40-year rainfall record during storms last Thursday, recording more than 2.12″.

Showers will move into Greater Cincinnati starting Tuesday, bringing risk for flooding. (National Weather Service)

Expected flood stage levels for the Ohio River. (National Weather Service)

Wednesday will be dry but colder and breezy with highs in the low 40s. More rain will come Thursday with the possibility for wintry mix including snow, sleet and ice.

Friday will be colder with snow flurries possible. The cold air will stick around through at least Sunday.

