Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Storms to bring heavy rains, possible flooding to Tri-State

Showers are expected to move into Greater Cincinnati overnight Monday
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local flooding is possible Tuesday due to a large storm front following on the heels of the weekend’s unseasonably warm weather.

Showers are expected to move into Greater Cincinnati overnight Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavier showers are expected late Tuesday morning through the late afternoon period. Flooding could happen in ground that’s already saturated and still unthawing below the surface.

The region is at marginal risk for rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. A Flood Watch will be in effect for the Tri-State through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Around 1.5″-2″ is expected, according to NWS. The Feb. 22 rainfall record of 2.19″ was set in 1944.

Cincinnati snapped a 40-year rainfall record during storms last Thursday, recording more than 2.12″.

Showers will move into Greater Cincinnati starting Tuesday, bringing risk for flooding.
Showers will move into Greater Cincinnati starting Tuesday, bringing risk for flooding.(National Weather Service)
Expected flood stage levels for the Ohio River.
Expected flood stage levels for the Ohio River.(National Weather Service)

Wednesday will be dry but colder and breezy with highs in the low 40s. More rain will come Thursday with the possibility for wintry mix including snow, sleet and ice.

Friday will be colder with snow flurries possible. The cold air will stick around through at least Sunday.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning

Latest News

Warm Monday, heavy rain Tuesday, wintry mix Thursday
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Tracking moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday in the tri-state.
Warm up to end the weekend before active weather arrives!
Though Monday is quiet, more rain returns Monday night and continues Tuesday - with enough...
Clouds increase Monday before soaking rains return!