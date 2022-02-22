Contests
Two from NKY sentenced for trafficking meth

file image
file image(KPTV file image.)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two people were sentenced Tuesday after previously admitting to conspiring with others to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

Shannon Baker, 34, and Ryan Bell, 35, were sentenced to 150 months and 72 months.

According to her plea agreement, Baker led a conspiracy that distributed more than five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine throughout Northern Kentucky.

During the investigation, officers seized significant amounts of methamphetamine from Boone, Campbell, and Grant counties.

According to the Department of Justice, Baker recruited Bell to join the conspiracy after her arrest on Jan. 4, 2021. Bell took over operations and distributed methamphetamine for a short time before his arrest on Jan. 21, 2021.

Both had a prior felony conviction for a drug offense.

Baker and Bell pleaded guilty in Oct. 2021.

