Victim killed in Clinton County shooting identified

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a shooting on Feb. 19.

Deputies say they got a call around 2 a.m. from the area of U.S. 68 South and Jonesboro Road about a shooting.

At the scene, deputies say they found two victims: C.J. Jones, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old.

Jones was dead by the time the sheriff’s office says deputies arrived.

The teen was shot in the leg and survived, the sheriff’s office says. They did not mention his condition.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating the shooting.

Call 937-382-1611 if you have information regarding the shooting.

