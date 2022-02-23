Contests
1 hospitalized in NKY fire

A resident was taken to a hospital after a house fire in northern Kentucky early Wednesday,...
A resident was taken to a hospital after a house fire in northern Kentucky early Wednesday, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - A resident was taken to a hospital after a house fire in northern Kentucky early Wednesday, fire officials say.

Verona Fire Chief David Jones said flames broke out in a garage on Poole Road in Verona just before 2 a.m.

A resident attempted to put it out, but it spread to the rest of the house. That person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to the chief.

The garage and vehicle are a total loss, Jones said.

The other residents in the home are OK and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

