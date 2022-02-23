2 hospitalized after crash caused by teens in stolen car, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Teens in a stolen car caused an multi-car crash with injuries in Bond Hill on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Reading Road and Andina Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say three teens were inside a stolen car when they crashed into at least two other cars.

One of the cars with which the teens collided had a baby inside, according to officers at the scene.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity.

The teens ran from the scene. Police say they are still at large.

Reading Road was closed briefly following the crash but has since reopened.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.