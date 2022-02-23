Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 hospitalized after crash caused by teens in stolen car, police say

One of the cars had a baby inside. Police say the teens fled the scene.
Crash in Bond Hill sends at least two people to the hospital.
Crash in Bond Hill sends at least two people to the hospital.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Teens in a stolen car caused an multi-car crash with injuries in Bond Hill on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Reading Road and Andina Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say three teens were inside a stolen car when they crashed into at least two other cars.

One of the cars with which the teens collided had a baby inside, according to officers at the scene.

Two people were hospitalized with injuries of unknown severity.

The teens ran from the scene. Police say they are still at large.

Reading Road was closed briefly following the crash but has since reopened.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, grandmother of boy allegedly abandoned in Colerain speak for first time
Father of abandoned autistic boy speaks from jail: ‘I was there for my kids’
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
A Northern Kentucky woman who became an advocate for stronger domestic violence laws after her...
NKY woman shot by husband in 2013 succumbs to injuries
Person dies after getting trapped under trailer in NKY
Man killed at freight trucking facility in Boone County identified
Julian Rodgers
Sentencing date set for former Cameo nightclub owner

Latest News

Lewis and Clark Trail signs added in Covington.
Lewis and Clark Trail signs installed in Covington
Six routes were canceled this week.
Franklin City Schools forced to cancel some bus routes due to staff illnesses
One person died in a shooting that took place in North Avondale last Monday.
Underage suspect arrested in deadly North Avondale shooting
Social studies teacher Kevin Dailey will also being going to L.A. to meet the other award...
NKY teacher earns $25,000 prize, national recognition