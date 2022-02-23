Contests
Cause of fire that destroyed Villa Hills Civic Club released

Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. to the club’s one-story building off Rogers Road near...
Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. to the club’s one-story building off Rogers Road near Lakeshore Drive and the Villa Hills Police Department.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet and Lauren Artino
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - An ashtray caused the fire that demolished the Villa Hills Civic Club on Feb. 17, according to a club official.

The ashtray was on the back deck of the club, and the wind blew it into the building that sits off Rogers Road, FOX19 NOW was told.

The Crescent Springs Villa Hills Fire Department said at the time the fire likely started on the back deck.

The wind conditions, a steady 17mph wind gusting to up to 46mph, hampered firefighting efforts and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to Fire Chief Jeff Wendt.

The fire was first reported by a passerby around 2:45 a.m.

Crescent Springs Villa Hills firefighters responded to find the building fully engulfed in flames. No one was hurt.

The club official says they have been cleared and applied for the demolition permit.

It is unknown if there are plans to rebuild the Villa Hills Civic Club at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

