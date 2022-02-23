Contests
Cincinnati chef to be featured on Food Network’s Chopped

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Arnold’s Chef Kayla Robison is a contestant on one of the Food Network’s most celebrated shows: Chopped.

The show will air next Tuesday (March 1) at 9 p.m. Arnold’s will host a watch party.

The restaurant took to social media Tuesday night to announce the news ahead of the episode’s airing.

Chopped pits four chefs in an elimination-based competition across three rounds. At the beginning of each round, the contestants are presented with identical baskets of mystery, often mismatched ingredients and tasked with making first an appetizer, second an entrée and third a desert. The dishes are presented to Food Network star chefs for judging.

Robison’s 2020 virtual cooking sessions (watch below) became a popular way teach recipes to home chefs during the dreariest days of the pandemic.

Robison told FOX19 at the time the classes were about more than cooking.

“Even though I’m not able to be in my kitchen, I can be safe at home and help others be safe at home as well, and also this is the most amazing thing about cooking is bringing families together,” she said. “It brings people together.”

You can also catch Kayla in this FOX19 Morning Xtra segment where she whips up a delicious brunch.

