Driver charged, accused of being high in crash that killed 19-year-old

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County grand jury indicted a man in a crash that killed his 19-year-old passenger.

Authorities say the man, 52-year-old Tommy Watkins, was high on methamphetamines while driving the car on Shawnee Place in Blanchester in late July 2021.

Douglas “Dougie” Ross III was a passenger in the car according to the crash report. He died at the hospital three days later.

Lisa Baker Sampson is Ross’ aunt. She’s still mourning his loss.

“He was a great kid. He would take his shirt off his back for ya,” she said. “He was our Dougie.”

The crash report says the car drove off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned into a bean field.

The report notes Watkins allegedly first lied to police, saying someone else was driving.

Court documents claim Watkins told authorities the crash happened because the hood of the car blew up. They also claim Watkins walked to get help but never himself called 911, instead having his mother call.

Watkins was indicted last week on charges including vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

“It upsets me a lot that at his age, he couldn’t man up and take responsibility for what he’s done,” Sampson said.

Police say Watkins admitted to using methamphetamines the day of the crash, something a witness allegedly corroborated. An officer wrote in the crash report Watkins had bloodshot eyes, appeared to be impaired and was fidgety.

“He has to pay for what he’s done,” Sampson said. “It’s the law. It’s how things work.”

The crash report claims Ross also had drugs in his system.

“He wasn’t an angel, but yes, he had hard times,” Sampson said.

She explains Ross died after being on life support for three days. “Just waiting to see if he would come back to us was... It was unbearable.”

Sampson says she doesn’t have it in her to forgive Watkins but the indictment is a measure of comfort.

“As long as he’s behind bars, I know that is the first step towards justice,” she said.

