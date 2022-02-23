Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Driver charged, accused of being high in crash that killed 19-year-old

The man allegedly failed to call police after the crash and then lied several times when they arrived at the scene.
Douglass Ross III
Douglass Ross III(Provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County grand jury indicted a man in a crash that killed his 19-year-old passenger.

Authorities say the man, 52-year-old Tommy Watkins, was high on methamphetamines while driving the car on Shawnee Place in Blanchester in late July 2021.

Douglas “Dougie” Ross III was a passenger in the car according to the crash report. He died at the hospital three days later.

Lisa Baker Sampson is Ross’ aunt. She’s still mourning his loss.

“He was a great kid. He would take his shirt off his back for ya,” she said. “He was our Dougie.”

The crash report says the car drove off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned into a bean field.

The report notes Watkins allegedly first lied to police, saying someone else was driving.

Court documents claim Watkins told authorities the crash happened because the hood of the car blew up. They also claim Watkins walked to get help but never himself called 911, instead having his mother call.

Watkins was indicted last week on charges including vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

“It upsets me a lot that at his age, he couldn’t man up and take responsibility for what he’s done,” Sampson said.

Police say Watkins admitted to using methamphetamines the day of the crash, something a witness allegedly corroborated. An officer wrote in the crash report Watkins had bloodshot eyes, appeared to be impaired and was fidgety.

“He has to pay for what he’s done,” Sampson said. “It’s the law. It’s how things work.”

The crash report claims Ross also had drugs in his system.

“He wasn’t an angel, but yes, he had hard times,” Sampson said.

She explains Ross died after being on life support for three days. “Just waiting to see if he would come back to us was... It was unbearable.”

Sampson says she doesn’t have it in her to forgive Watkins but the indictment is a measure of comfort.

“As long as he’s behind bars, I know that is the first step towards justice,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Father, grandmother of boy allegedly abandoned in Colerain speak for first time
Father of abandoned autistic boy speaks from jail: ‘I was there for my kids’
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Jammyla White
3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Legal analyst: Mother accused of abandoning son could face felony charges, years in prison

Latest News

Courtney Pittman and Alison Stouder, co-owners of Mental Health Matters.
Sisters launch effort aimed at suicide prevention, mental health awareness
Arnold's Bar and Grill holds free quarantine cooking classes
Cincinnati chef to be featured on Food Network’s Chopped
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Reporter Payton Marshall
NOPD is searching for a suspect who shot a 14 year old.
Gun drop-off scheduled in Hamilton after recent shootings