First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Wintry mix setting up

First Alert Forecast Update
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While snow will be limited on Thursday, the bigger issues will be sleet and some freezing rain, along with periods of heavier rain.

The next system that comes our way may spread a bit of a light wintry mix in here Wednesday night and Thursday morning but that is just the appetizer for a more widespread wintry mix Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday(FOX19 NOW)

Expect just isolated slick spots on Thursday morning, but the possibility of slick driving Thursday late evening into the post dawn hours of Friday morning will be likely.

While we do not look for heavy ice accumulation, sleet and patchy freezing rain could cause issues. Some areas especially south of the river could see an additional 1 inch of water.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday(FOX19 NOW)

Friday afternoon the weather will clear and through the weekend the weather will be chilly and dry with a good dose of sunshine.

