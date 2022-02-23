Former NKY assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney killed during home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties was killed during a home invasion near Richmond, Ky.

Jordan Morgan’s life and political career were cut short at the young age of 32.

Jordan is the daughter of former State Representative C. Wesley Morgan.

Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened shortly after 4:30 Tuesday morning at her father’s mansion just outside of Richmond.

“There were several family members staying inside asleep at the time,” an officer stated.

KSP says there was an exchange of gunfire between the homeowner and the intruder.

Kristin Tuner knew and worked with Jordan. She spoke to her the day before she died.

“I was completely, completely shocked. You know, the day before I had spoken to her so it was just hearing that so suddenly in the morning and the way it happened... I was just completely stunned. I didn’t believe it was true,” she said.

Turner says the loss of her friend only pushes her to live her life to the fullest.

“A life at 32 ending so quickly is just absolutely devastating. Someone so bright, so vibrant, so promising in the legal profession to be gone so soon is heartbreaking,” she said.

Wesley Morgan was treated and released from the hospital after the shooting.

KSP returned to home Wednesday morning to continue their investigation and to gather more evidence.

No suspect or person of interest has been identified in connection with the shooting.

