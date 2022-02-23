Franklin City Schools forced to cancel some bus routes due to staff illnesses

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Staffing issues at Franklin City Schools caused the district to temporarily cancel six bus routes.

This week, the canceled routes impacted three different elementary schools in the district. The reason the bus drivers were unable to make it to their routes was illnesses, said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sander.

“It’s non-covid related, but we do have various bus drivers out because of illness,” said Dr. Sander. “Then we have some substitutes, and actually, we have custodians and maintenance people that will help sub as well, and they’re unable to because we’re having some shortfalls in that area.”

In December, Franklin had to cancel school because of a lack of drivers to complete the routes across the district.

Now with illness creating some driver absences, Franklin is trying to keep the kids in class, but is adapting to keep kids learning.

According to the district’s letter to students, those unable to get transportation will be able to complete their assignments electronically.

The superintendent realizes not everyone is happy about Wednesday and Thursday’s canceled routes.

“While I’m sure they [parents] don’t like it, they’ve been very supportive and I really appreciate that because we’re doing everything we can to keep people in school,” explained Dr. Sander.

The hope is that once those drivers, who are out with illnesses can return to work, those routes will also return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.