Gun violence meeting focuses on police, communities working together

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Victims of gun violence met with Cincinnati police and city leaders Tuesday night attempting to brainstorm ideas that reduce shootings in the city.

The ideas are intended to supplement a 2020 plan put out by Neighborhoods United containing 45 pages’ worth of details and solutions.

The solutions run the gamut, from improvements to education, health, spiritual development, socioeconomic conditions, law enforcement and family support.

The plan to end gun violence also calls for more action from Cincinnati police precincts, politicians at city hall and people in their communities.

Gary Smith attended the meeting. He lost his 14-year-odl son, Cameron, to a shooting in 2019.

“It makes you lose hope on other things,” said Smith. “It makes you lose hope on life.”

The ideas presented Tuesday give Smith a little of that hope back.

“If it goes as planned, it can be very impactful,” she said.

Cincinnati Police Officer Eddie Hawkins attended the meeting. Hawkins works with kids as a school resource officer.

“This is a marathon,” he said. “This is not a sprint.”

As Hawkins sees it, the plan touches on every entity that needs to by in on changes required to stop gun violence.

“It’s not a police-only thing. It’s not a community-only thing. It’s not a city council-only thing,” he said. “It’s us collectively continuing to work together.”

Hawkins says young people are most at risk of gun violence, which is why added focus should be put on them.

“I think we have to be better examples for young people,” he said.

Smith agreed.

“Everybody needs to be all in one. Everybody needs to be one. Stay together as one.”

Neighborhoods United will hold two more meetings to gather ideas. They’ll present the updated plan with these new ideas incorporated to city council later in the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.