Lewis and Clark Trail signs installed in Covington

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re driving through Covington, you may notice new signs on a few of the city streets.

Just a few years ago, it was discovered the famous duo of Lewis and Clark explored this region including Covington. Now, you’ll notice a few signs to mark that discovery.

Three new signs have been installed at a few of the entrances to Covington, thanks to a program through the National Park Service.

The signs are on Highland Avenue, coming out of Ludlow, and on 4th and 5th Streets entering Covington.

In 2019, historians discovered that the Lewis and Clark Trail originated in Pennsylvania rather than St. Louis. That added 1,200 miles to the trail that goes through 16 states totaling nearly 5000 miles.

“With our region being so rich in history, and especially the city having something like this, that the route actually going right through the urban core of Covington is very important for tourism,” says Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services Keith Bales.

Bales says they plan to add more signs in the future.

For now, they hope tourists will stop here in Covington not only to explore the same spot the famous duo walked through all those years ago, but he also hopes people stay in town and enjoy the food, entertainment, and more.

“If somebody wants to explore the area, they have resources as far as lodging, restaurants, museums and other amenities,” Bales says.

There is a website dedicated to the trail listing local attractions in each region. If you have an addition to that list, you can submit it on that site.

