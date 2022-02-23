Contests
Mentor man sentenced to 60 days in jail for killing puppy by submerging dog in water, freezing it

Phil Savelli at sentencing
Phil Savelli at sentencing(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor man who pleaded guilty in December 2021 to killing his girlfriend’s dog was back in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

Phil Savelli was sentenced to 60 days in jail on three counts of cruelty to animals. After release from jail, Savelli was ordered by the judge to also serve three years on controlled probation.

Highland police said Phil Savelli killed his girlfriend's dog.
Highland police said Phil Savelli killed his girlfriend's dog.((Source: Highland Heights police))

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department said Savelli was caught on security video submerging the 10-month-old Yorkshire Terrier in a water-filled sink before putting the dog in the freezer more than once until she died.

Police: Ohio man arrested for drowning and freezing puppy to death in home

Savelli then put the dog back in the bed where the girlfriend found her, according to police.

The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend.
The 10-month-old Yorkie was allegedly killed by her owner's boyfriend.((Source: Social media))

In Ohio, cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by a year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Animal rights activists advocating for harsher Ohio animal cruelty punishments

Savelli is not allowed to own a pet for an indefinite amount of time, according to the judge.

