Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police looking for suspect who slashed 15 tires in Hamilton

Ring video catches a glimpse of a possible suspect.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are attempting to identify the suspect in a tire slashing.

The incident under investigation happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Thornhill Drive where a homeowner had four vehicles parked in front of their hours.

Fifteen tires were slashed in total, costing the homeowner more than $3,500.

Ring video from the front porch of a neighbor catches the sound and a glimpse of a possible suspect.

A neighbor says the suspect was using a flashlight to see between homes.

The vehicles’ owner filed a police report Sunday.

It’s not the only reported tire slashing in Hamilton. Fewer than two miles away, residents reported similar instances within the last week.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re urged to contact Hamilton police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Father, grandmother of boy allegedly abandoned in Colerain speak for first time
Father of abandoned autistic boy speaks from jail: ‘I was there for my kids’
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Jammyla White
3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say
Heather Adkins and Martin Thomas Adkins
Legal analyst: Mother accused of abandoning son could face felony charges, years in prison

Latest News

Community meets to end gun violence in Cincinnati
Gun violence meeting focuses on police, communities working together
Courtney Pittman and Alison Stouder, co-owners of Mental Health Matters.
Sisters launch effort aimed at suicide prevention, mental health awareness
Douglass Ross III
Driver charged, accused of being high in crash that killed 19-year-old
Arnold's Bar and Grill holds free quarantine cooking classes
Cincinnati chef to be featured on Food Network’s Chopped