Police looking for suspect who slashed 15 tires in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are attempting to identify the suspect in a tire slashing.

The incident under investigation happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Thornhill Drive where a homeowner had four vehicles parked in front of their hours.

Fifteen tires were slashed in total, costing the homeowner more than $3,500.

Ring video from the front porch of a neighbor catches the sound and a glimpse of a possible suspect.

A neighbor says the suspect was using a flashlight to see between homes.

The vehicles’ owner filed a police report Sunday.

It’s not the only reported tire slashing in Hamilton. Fewer than two miles away, residents reported similar instances within the last week.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re urged to contact Hamilton police.

