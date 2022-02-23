Contests
Rain, sleet and snow possible Thursday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight we will see light precipitation beginning late. No accumulation of ice or snow is expected. Low 29.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. We will see light precipitation in the morning with heavier amounts the afternoon. By the evening as temperatures begin to drop below freezing, rain will change to freezing rain, sleet and snow. We expect any icy or snowy accumulation to be light with rainfall heavy at times. The precipitation tapers off Friday early morning with dry weather most of the day.

The weekend will be dry with warmer weather Sunday. We climb into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather lasting most of the extended forecast.

The Ohio River is expected to rise to flood stage Monday. That is slower but also lower than the past forecast.

Rain and snow mix on the way Thursday