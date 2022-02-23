Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Rain and snow mix on the way Thursday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After two days in the 60s, Wednesday morning it’s back to winter with temperatures from the upper 20s northwest of the city to upper 30s to the southeast. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s.

The chilly air will keep afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The next system that comes our way may spread a bit of a light wintry mix in here Wednesday night and Thursday morning but that is just the appetizer for a bit wintry meal Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Because of the possibility of slick driving Thursday late evening into the post dawn hours of Thursday, both Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Friday afternoon the weather will clear and through the weekend the weather will be chilly and dry with a good dose of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, grandmother of boy allegedly abandoned in Colerain speak for first time
Father of abandoned autistic boy speaks from jail: ‘I was there for my kids’
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
A SWAT situation shut down Vine Street until further notice Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested following Carthage SWAT standoff
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies
Person dies after getting trapped under trailer in NKY
Man killed at freight trucking facility in Boone County identified

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Cold Start, Ohio River on the Rise, First Alert Weather Days Thu and Fri
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Watching the Ohio River
Rain is ending for now; The Ohio River will flood this weekend
Heavy rain is ending; The Ohio River will flood this weekend