Rain and snow mix on the way Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After two days in the 60s, Wednesday morning it’s back to winter with temperatures from the upper 20s northwest of the city to upper 30s to the southeast. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s.

The chilly air will keep afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The next system that comes our way may spread a bit of a light wintry mix in here Wednesday night and Thursday morning but that is just the appetizer for a bit wintry meal Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Because of the possibility of slick driving Thursday late evening into the post dawn hours of Thursday, both Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Friday afternoon the weather will clear and through the weekend the weather will be chilly and dry with a good dose of sunshine.

