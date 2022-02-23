Sentencing date set for former Cameo nightclub owner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The former owner of Cameo nightclub, the scene of a deadly mass shooting in 2017, will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to federal gun and tax crimes.

Julian Rodgers of Cincinnati is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. on March 11 before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland, court records show.

Federal authorities say Rodgers, 46, admitted to underreporting his income by at least $100,000 and to illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony crime.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge and three years for filing a false income tax return.

At one time, Rodgers was one of Cincinnati’s most prolific nightclub owners and concert promoters.

In the early morning hours of March 26, 2017, a shootout occurred at the Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati’s East End, off Kellogg Avenue.

Hundreds were inside the club when shots rang out.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured.

Two suspects were arrested on March 30, 2017, but one of them, who was among those injured in the shooting, died from his injuries on April 4, 2017.

The other suspect pleaded guilty in 2018.

The club was supposed to be checking patrons for weapons, including on the night of the shooting. However, at least three different guns made it inside, according to police.

Cameo had a prior history of gun violence, including a shooting inside the club on New Year’s Day 2015 and a shooting in the parking lot in September of the same year.

Police had been called to the club upwards of 100 times since the beginning of 2016, city documents show.

The day after the mass shooting, Rodgers turned his liquor permit over to authorities.

He also released a statement rejecting claims that people paid to get into the club without being checked.

The club closed for good on March 31, 2017.

Cameo nightclub (FOX19 NOW)

Rodgers filed for bankruptcy in December 2017 in the wake of the Cameo shooting, which resulted in two gross negligence lawsuits.

Then, last year, Rodgers was charged in a bill of information.

He remains free on his own recognizance.

Federal authorities say he admitted to underreporting his income by at least $100,000 and to illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony crime.

According to his plea agreement, Rodgers reported his 2017 income as approximately $90,000. He did not report at least $105,107.92 in additional income that year, causing a tax loss of nearly $36,000.

Financial records show Rodgers spent money in 2017 on personal expenditures out of his business bank accounts, including payments on a Porsche and gambling expenses at a casino.

In August 2018, federal agents advised Rodgers that, as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

When agents searched his residence in October 2018, however, they said they found two handguns: a 9mm semiautomatic and 40-caliber.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.