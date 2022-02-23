Sisters launch effort aimed at suicide prevention, mental health awareness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two sisters deeply impacted by suicide are raising awareness about mental health across the Tri-State.

Emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts in youth have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Alison Stouder and Courtney Pittman have dealt with the issue first-hand.

Pittman’s father-in-law died by suicide shortly after she wedded his son. She describes him as “the life of the party,” indeed the kind of person who didn’t know a stranger.

Alison, meanwhile, lost her cousin, Michael, to suicided just two months ago. She says in addition to being her cousin, Michael was also her best friend.

The sisters have created “Mental Health Matters” to spread awareness about suicide prevention.

They sell sweatshirts, keychains, cups and more with messages that read “Stay, tomorrow needs you.” The items also showcase the suicide hotline number.

“I feel like if people can be like, ‘Hey what’s that number on that key chain or that shirt,’ and just a simple, ‘Oh, it’s the suicide hotline number, it could help people out,’” said Stouder.

Nancy Eigel-Miller is executive director of 1N5, a regional nonprofit that focuses on education for mental health in schools and throughout the community.

Eigel-Miller says those who die by suicide often show signs beforehand including personality changes, trouble sleeping, losing or gaining weight, isolation, risky behavior and drinking or drug use.

“The numbers are up significantly over the last year and a half to two years, both nationally and here locally,” Eigel-Miller said.

The CDC data bear that out. ER visits for suspected suicide attempts among those ages 12-17, especially girls, began to rise in 2020, the data show.

In 2021, according to the data, those same visits were 50.7 percent higher in girls 12-17 compared to 2019.

Stouder and Pittman are hoping to tackle the issue head-on. Part of every order from their online store is donated to the Mental Health Foundation. Their goal is to spread awareness of the messages that no one need feel alone and that all life matters.

