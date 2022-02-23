Contests
Underage suspect arrested in deadly North Avondale shooting

The shooting happened across from North Avondale Montessori.
One person died in a shooting that took place in North Avondale last Monday.
One person died in a shooting that took place in North Avondale last Monday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in a shooting earlier this month that killed a man in North Avondale.

Aiden Brown is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 28-year-old Gary Shanda Lee Walker.

The shooting happened Feb. 14 around 11:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Dickson Avenue near Clinton Springs Avenue, which is right across from North Avondale Montessori.

Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. EMS responded and declared him dead.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Brown on Wednesday. Police are not releasing his photo at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

Gary Shanda Lee Walker
Gary Shanda Lee Walker(Cincinnati Police Department)

