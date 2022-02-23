Contests
‘Tis the season for potholes: City leaders say crews are on repair duty

A large pothole in Cleveland.
A large pothole in Cincinnati.(WOIO)
By Kim Schupp and Kendall Hyde
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Recent wet weather and fluctuating temperatures have taken a toll on the roads across the Tri-State.

This is how potholes are formed.
This is how potholes are formed.(FOX19 NOW)

The city of Cincinnati is keeping a close eye on the pothole problem and says crews are working diligently to repair the issues.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the city is implementing mandatory overtime when extra shifts cannot be filled voluntarily.

The mayor says road crews have been working hard, but as road conditions worsen, crews will now be asked to work more hours to treat them.

“There are too many potholes on our streets right now,” he said. “It is our responsibility as your city government to fix this problem and maintain the safe, clear roads drivers depend on.”

Traffic & Road Operations Superintendent Jarrod Bolden says since the first of the year Cincinnati has had more then 2,000 pothole repair requests.

Of that number, 1,500 were filed in February alone - the most in four years.

To help treat roads and report problems, residents are asked to call 513-591-6000 or visit the Fix it Cincy! mobile app.

