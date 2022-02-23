Man killed Monday in Butler County identified

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The person killed Monday in Butler County has been identified.

Jason Glenn, 47, died from gunshot wounds around 7:15 p.m., according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, police said they were called to a home on Summer Street near Combs park for a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m.

A family member of Glenn said they got into a fight and during the altercation, the 47-year-old was shot, the arrest report reads.

Police said after the shooting, the family member fled the scene and ended up at the hospital for medical attention. He was later arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting, according to police.

Court records show the charge was dismissed.

The investigation is ongoing.

