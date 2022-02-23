Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman killed in Dearborn County crash

The woman died at the scene.
The woman died at the scene.(Will Thomas)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman is dead following a Tuesday crash on U.S. 50 with a tractor-trailer.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., multiple agencies were called to the crash near the Mobil gas station on U.S. 50, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The investigation shows the tractor-trailer driver pulled out of the gas station when it was hit from behind by the woman’s vehicle, the sheriff said.

The woman, who is from Dillsboro, was trapped inside her vehicle, and Sheriff McHenry says she died at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father, grandmother of boy allegedly abandoned in Colerain speak for first time
Father of abandoned autistic boy speaks from jail: ‘I was there for my kids’
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 6-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Person dies after getting trapped under trailer in NKY
Man killed at freight trucking facility in Boone County identified
A SWAT situation shut down Vine Street until further notice Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested following Carthage SWAT standoff
A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

Latest News

Cincinnati Police Officer Diondre Winstead
Trial date set for Cincinnati police officer accused of filing false income tax returns
Cincinnati Children's added a critical care building.
Cincinnati Children’s to roll out tool to detect, prevent school violence
Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. to the club’s one-story building off Rogers Road near...
Cause of fire that destroyed Villa Hills Civic Club released
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Reporter Payton Marshall