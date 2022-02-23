Woman killed in Dearborn County crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A woman is dead following a Tuesday crash on U.S. 50 with a tractor-trailer.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., multiple agencies were called to the crash near the Mobil gas station on U.S. 50, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The investigation shows the tractor-trailer driver pulled out of the gas station when it was hit from behind by the woman’s vehicle, the sheriff said.

The woman, who is from Dillsboro, was trapped inside her vehicle, and Sheriff McHenry says she died at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.

