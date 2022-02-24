18-year-old’s shooting death leaves older, younger brothers devastated

WESTBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members of an 18-year-old killed in Clinton County express shock and heartbreak days after the shooting that took his life.

It happened around 2 a.m. last Saturday in the area of Jonesboro Road and US-68 South in the small town of Westboro.

Deputies found CJ Jones dead at the scene. They also found an unidentified 17-year-old shot in the leg. Family members say say the 17-year-old is CJ’s younger brother.

CJ’s mother, Regina Thomas, and his older brother, Bryce Jones, are mourning CJ’s death.

“He was taken away too early,” Bryce said Wednesday.

Thomas is devastated and cannot understand why someone would want CJ dead.

“A really likable person,” she said of him. “As soon as he smiled at you, he just had the most heartwarming smile.”

“He was the best kid I’ve ever met,” Bryce said. “He would do anything for anybody and he loved his family more than anyone. He took care of his friends and family and that’s for sure.”

CJ grew up in Chillicothe. His family says he was in Clinton County Saturday because he was buying a car he found on Facebook Marketplace.

The sheriff’s office is investigating but has not released much information besides CJ’s identity.

Thomas says the shooting has taken a toll on the youngest brother. “To see such a violent crime that happened in front of him.”

“I’m more concerned about him,” Bryce said. “I know I’ll be ok, but I’m more worried about my little brother.”

CJ will be laid to rest Saturday in Chillicothe.

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

