Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds heads to court in corruption case

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is expected Thursday to make his first court appearance in a corruption case that could put him in prison for years if he’s convicted of using his elected position for personal gain.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

The Ohio Supreme Court appointed a retired and visiting judge from Franklin County, Daniel T. Hogan, to oversee the case.

All of the Butler County Common Pleas Court judges have recused themselves from this well as a related civil case that Reynolds also faces.

The county’s fiscal watchdog since 2008 was indicted earlier this month on a total of five charges. Three are felonies for bribery and unlawful interest in a public contract, and two are misdemeanors for unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reynolds late last summer after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

The road improvements are needed before the project, called “Red Oak,” can proceed in West Chester Township.

Reynolds’ direct involvement to obtain this public contract broke the law, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

FOX19 NOW also interviewed an 88-year-old neighbor of Reynolds’ parents, Gerald Parks, who owns multiple acres of land he has been trying to develop for years on the Liberty Township side of Hamilton-Mason Road.

Parks accused Reynolds of using his position as county auditor to increase his property taxes and block the development of Parks’ property after Parks turned down what he says was an under-market-value offer for his land from Reynolds.

A few weeks after we met with Parks, he and his daughter and their family trust all sued Reynolds, a company Reynolds controls that is listed as the owner of land on Hamilton-Mason Road near Maud Hughes Road, and others.

The suit makes several allegations that we now see mirror some of the ones in the criminal case. The suit and now the Ohio Attorney General’s Office both accuse Reynolds in court records of corruptly trying to control development on Hamilton-Mason Road.

Sheriff Richard Jones recently called Parks the alleged victim in this and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Recently, the visiting judge overseeing the civil lawsuit, Dennis Langer of Montgomery County, ruled it could proceed against most of the defendants including Reynolds and his company.

Reynolds’ lawyer has since requested a stay in the case on his behalf due to the criminal indictment. Parks’ lawyer has objected.

The sheriff has called for Reynolds to resign, but Reynolds is running for re-election.

He just filed his petitions last month to qualify for the May primary against challenger Bruce Jones, the fiscal officer for West Chester Township (Bruce Jones is not related to Sheriff Jones).

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office asked the Ohio Supreme Court to begin proceedings to suspend Reynolds from office.

He continues to serve as the county auditor in the meantime.

He was paid $106,498 last year and is expected to collect $108,362 this year, according to the Butler County Treasurer’s Office.

Attorney General Dave Yost appointed a veteran special prosecutor, Brad Tammaro, who has been with his office more than three decades, to oversee a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Reynolds’ alleged criminal conduct “without question” directly relates to his performance of his duties as the Butler County Auditor, and “adversely affects the functioning of the office and the rights and interests of the public, court records state.

“The indictment alleges violations of the very laws that guard against the misuse of public office and authority for personal gain.”

In fact, the AG’s office wrote, the facts alleged in the indictment “destroy any expectation that Reynolds will exercise independent judgment to benefit the community in acting in any official matters for the (County) and not for the purpose of lining his own pockets.”

Chad Ziepfel, Reynolds’ criminal attorney, has repeatedly said Reynolds never accepted or paid any bribes or used his position for improper benefits.

“Not only are the allegations false, but they do not involve the Auditor’s office or Mr. Reynolds’ work as the Auditor. We hope that the community will not rush to judgment in this matter, and will wait for the full story to come out at trial,” Ziepfel said in a statement last week to FOX19 NOW.

If convicted, Reynolds could face up to seven years in prison and thousands in fines.

Reynolds has to pay his own criminal defense but county taxpayers shelled out the $100,000 insurance deductible to defend Reynolds in the civil lawsuit, according to Butler County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson.

The county’s insurance that funds litigation defense is called County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA).

CORSA will pick up the rest of the costs of Reynolds’ and Rumpke’s legal defense, but with a “reservation of rights” and “liability exclusions,” according to a copy of their letter to Ferguson, which we obtained through a public record request to him after we received no response to our request last week for it from Reynolds and his top two officials at the auditor’s office.

Those exclusions include:

“Any claim caused or contributed to by fraud, dishonesty, or criminal act that covered party(ies) or self-dealing or gaining of profit or advantage to which a covered party(ies) is not legally entitled.

“Any claim arising out of the willful violation of any federal, state or local statute, ordinance, rule or regulation committed by or with the knowledge and consent of any covered party(ies)

CORSA, according to the letter, will provide a defense for these allegations as long as there are other covered allegations pending. However, if damages are awarded based upon the excluded allegations, CORSA cannot provide indemnification.”

CORSA also won’t pay for punitive damages under any circumstances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.