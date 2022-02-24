Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline....
FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline. Canadian regulators said Thursday the two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there’s too little data on the shots in people 65 and older.

The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 — although that was before the omicron variant emerged. Side effects were mild, including fever and fatigue.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The particles are removed from the plants’ leaves and purified. Another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant that is made by British partner GlaxoSmithKline, is added to the shots.

While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the worldwide supply.

Quebec City-based Medicago is developing plant-based vaccines against multiple other diseases, and the COVID-19 vaccine may help spur more interest in this new method of medical manufacturing.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Fight between Middletown students circulates on social media
Middletown HS brawl goes viral on social media: VIDEO
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
NKY man identified as suspect in murder of former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Members of the Norwood Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into a Drug Trafficking...
Norwood drug investigation results in arrests, seizure of guns, money, drugs

Latest News

The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital; residents take cover
The Home and Garden Show will return this weekend at the Duke Energy Center.
Home and Garden show returns to Duke Energy Center this weekend
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
Russian armored convoys are seen moving toward Karkiv, Ukraine. (CNN)
Russian troops move around border with Ukraine