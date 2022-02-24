Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. (CNN, NATIONAL ACADEMY OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION, ASTRAZENECA, WHITE HOUSE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been markedly improved during the emergence of the omicron variant. That strain is highly transmissible, but indications are that it is less severe than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves to shift its focus to preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, rather than all instances of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” in the response as the virus becomes endemic.

The two people familiar with the change spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action before the announcement.

The change comes as nearly all U.S. states that had put in place indoor mask-wearing mandates for the winter omicron surge are letting them lapse as cases have precipitously dropped nationwide. Some have eliminated the mandates entirely, while others have kept mask-wearing requirements in place for schools and medical facilities.

It was not immediately clear how the new CDC guidance would affect U.S. federal mandates requiring face coverings on public transportation.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has said a change has been in the works.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line,” she said during a White House briefing last week.

However, she declined to give a specific day when the CDC would announce a change. CDC officials on Thursday refused to confirm a release date.

AP writer Mike Stobbe contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police say Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill forced his way into the home of...
Murder at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, KSP says
Deadly crash on I-75 in Butler County
Police identify woman killed in I-75 crash in Butler County
Fight between Middletown students circulates on social media
Middletown HS brawl goes viral on social media: VIDEO
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
NKY man identified as suspect in murder of former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Members of the Norwood Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into a Drug Trafficking...
Norwood drug investigation results in arrests, seizure of guns, money, drugs

Latest News

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020
Lawmakers file motion to suspend NKY attorney from practicing law in Ohio
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 150,000 Ukrainians flee
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka