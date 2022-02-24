Family races against clock to adopt brother-sister orphans from Ukraine

DECATUR COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is working to adopt wo Ukrainian orphans, but the mounting threat—and possible exigent reality—of a Russian invasion is throwing up hurdles.

The Soendlin family in Greensburg has been navigating the pandemic trying to adopt brother-and-sister Maxim, 11, and Kristina, 16.

“There’s not a conversation that I don’t have with Maxim that he doesn’t say, ‘Mama, mama, America please, America please! Mama, I miss you. Mama, home,’” said Sheryl Soendlin.

The Soendlin family has hosted exchange students for years. They hosted Maxim in 2021, and he’s visited the family twice since then.

“We call him the little politician,” Sheryl said. “He wants to meet and greet everyone.

Kristina and Maxim (Provided)

Dyar Soendlin, Sheryl’s husband, says it feels like Maxim and his sister are trapped in Ukraine as Russian troops stalk the border and Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps conjuring additional pretenses for war.

[Putin announced military operations in Eastern Ukraine late Wednesday night. Explosions could be heard throughout the country immediately afterward.]

“It kind of feels like they’re captive,” Dyar said, “like you can’t get to them. We can’t just force our way to go get them and we can’t just pick them up if they get scared.”

Maxim is currently in an orphanage in Ukraine. He’s one of about 100,000 orphans in the country that’s about the landmass of Texas.

“They do have a lot of poverty in the country, so there’s a lot of parents who just can’t keep kids there, and so they just get sent off to these orphanages because that’s the best the state can do for them,” Dyar said.

Right now the real barrier is beating the clock. The adoption will take as many as seven months, and Katrina is turning 17 in March. They need to complete the process before she turns 18.

“It’s heart-wrenching, absolutely heart-wrenching,” Sheryl said. “We need to bring him and his sister home.”

She says it’s hard to explain to an 11-year-old, especially one with a language barrier, why it’s taking so long for him to come home.

“He has this little gray elephant, and he sleeps with it every night, and I have the pink one, and I sleep with it every night.”

Sheryl says Kristina hasn’t been able to meet the family physically because visas are not granted to anyone over the age of 14.

“We all deserve a family, no matter where in the world we live.”

An online fundraiser has been started to help the family pay for the adoption expenses.

