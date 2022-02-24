First Alert Weather Day: Icy conditions, crashes close multiple highways

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wintry mix and temperatures below freezing are causing big problems on Tri-State highways early Thursday, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

Light freezing rain overnight left an icy glaze on roads, starting in northern Kentucky between 1 to 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. This has moved north and east across the Ohio River into Hamilton County and will continue to push north and east until 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Multiple highways are closed due to icy conditions and crashes, area dispatchers say.

They are:

I-74 at I-275 in Whitewater Township.

SB I-71 at Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township.

SB I-71/75 at the Buttermilk Pike exit in Crescent Springs .

SB I-471 at Grand Avenue exit in Southgate.

EB Norwood Lateral at Reading Road exit in Cincinnati: At least 10 vehicles are involved here, too, and at least one injury is reported, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

WB Norwood Lateral at Montgomery Road exit in Norwood

WB I-275 also was shut down for several hours at the Taylor Mill exit due to a 10-vehicle crash. This was reported on and near the bridge at the Madison Pike exit in Fort Wright just before 4 a.m., according to dispatch. The highway reopened by 5:30 a.m.

Road crews were scrambled to all highways to treat them, dispatchers say.

This wintry mix is expected to continue during the morning commute.

Snow will be limited with the bigger issues being sleet and some freezing rain along with heavier periods of rain, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

CAUTION: Another light pocket of rain / freezing rain mix, already causing some glaze and slick conditions. This pocket in northern Hamilton county will cause some concerns. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/oYcz5U2tNn — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 24, 2022

471 SB CLOSED btwn Alexandria Pike and 275. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/umKeeMLVdC — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) February 24, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early Thursday starting at 3 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday for parts of the Tri-State: Butler, Franklin, Fayette, and Union counties.

Later, rain is expected Thursday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the upper 30s.

This system will turn into light snow with light freezing rain and sleet accumulations possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s.

Heavy ice accumulation is not expected, but sleet and patchy freezing rain could cause issues and likely slick driving conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Some areas especially south of the Ohio River could see an additional inch of water.

The weekend will be dry with warmer weather by Sunday.

The Ohio River is expected to rise to flood stage Monday in Cincinnati and remain just below flood stage in other locations.

[11:03PM] Light wintry mix is expected overnight. While precipitation will be light, some freezing rain will mix in along and southeast of I-71 which could lead to slick spots. Impacts will generally be minimal but be mindful of slippery roads and sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/6pumDDc3PD — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 24, 2022

First Alert Weather Day Thursday (FOX19 NOW)

