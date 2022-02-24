First Alert Weather Day: Icy conditions, crashes close multiple highways
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wintry mix and temperatures below freezing are causing big problems on Tri-State highways early Thursday, making this a First Alert Weather Day.
Light freezing rain overnight left an icy glaze on roads, starting in northern Kentucky between 1 to 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. This has moved north and east across the Ohio River into Hamilton County and will continue to push north and east until 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Multiple highways are closed due to icy conditions and crashes, area dispatchers say.
They are:
- I-74 at I-275 in Whitewater Township.
- SB I-71 at Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township.
- SB I-71/75 at the Buttermilk Pike exit in Crescent Springs.
- SB I-471 at Grand Avenue exit in Southgate.
- EB Norwood Lateral at Reading Road exit in Cincinnati: At least 10 vehicles are involved here, too, and at least one injury is reported, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
- WB Norwood Lateral at Montgomery Road exit in Norwood
WB I-275 also was shut down for several hours at the Taylor Mill exit due to a 10-vehicle crash. This was reported on and near the bridge at the Madison Pike exit in Fort Wright just before 4 a.m., according to dispatch. The highway reopened by 5:30 a.m.
Road crews were scrambled to all highways to treat them, dispatchers say.
This wintry mix is expected to continue during the morning commute.
Snow will be limited with the bigger issues being sleet and some freezing rain along with heavier periods of rain, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early Thursday starting at 3 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday for parts of the Tri-State: Butler, Franklin, Fayette, and Union counties.
Later, rain is expected Thursday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the upper 30s.
This system will turn into light snow with light freezing rain and sleet accumulations possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s.
Heavy ice accumulation is not expected, but sleet and patchy freezing rain could cause issues and likely slick driving conditions for the Friday morning commute.
Some areas especially south of the Ohio River could see an additional inch of water.
The weekend will be dry with warmer weather by Sunday.
The Ohio River is expected to rise to flood stage Monday in Cincinnati and remain just below flood stage in other locations.
