First Alert Weather Day: More icy roads possible Thursday night, early Friday

First Alert Thursday Forecast Update
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for parts of the Tri-State at 3 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday as more freezing rain and snow heads our way.

The advisory is for Butler, Franklin, Fayette, and Union counties, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Icy Mess: Crashes close multiple highways

Rain is expected Thursday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the upper 30s.

This system will turn into light snow with light freezing rain and sleet accumulations possible Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s.

Heavy ice accumulation is not expected, but sleet and patchy freezing rain could cause issues and likely slick driving conditions for the Friday morning commute, according to Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Some areas especially south of the Ohio River could see an additional inch of water.

The weekend will be dry with warmer weather by Sunday.

The Ohio River is expected to rise to flood stage Monday in Cincinnati and remain just below flood stage in other locations.

