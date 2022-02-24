First Alert Weather Day: Icy conditions, crashes close 2 highways in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wintry mix and temperatures below freezing are causing big problems on Tri-State roads early Thursday, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

Light freezing rain overnight left an icy glaze on roads, starting in northern Kentucky between 1 to 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This has moved north and east across the Ohio River into Hamilton County and will continue to push north and east until 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., they report.

Two major highways are shut down in northern Kentucky due to icy conditions and accidents, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Westbound Interstate 275 is closed by a multi-vehicle accident reported just before 4 a.m.

This involves at least 10 cars at the bridge near the Madison Pike exit in Fort Wright, according to Kenton County dispatchers. Eight of those vehicles are on the bridge.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway onto the Taylor Mill exit until further notice, dispatchers say.

Injuries are reported in the other two vehicles, including a county officer with a non-life-threatening injury to his chin, according to initial dispatches.

Shortly after, authorities blocked southbound Interstate 71/75 at the Buttermilk Pike exit in Crescent Springs.

More crashes with injuries are reported, separate from the crashes that shut down westbound I-275, according to dispatchers.

Detour onto Dixie Highway and re-enter southbound I-71/75 in Erlanger.

The ramp from eastbound I-275 to I-471 also is now closed.

Road crews were scrambled to both highways to treat them, dispatchers say.

This wintry mix is expected to continue during the morning commute.

Snow will be limited with the bigger issues being sleet and some freezing rain along with heavier periods of rain, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday (FOX19 NOW)

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early Thursday starting at 3 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday for parts of the Tri-State: Butler, Franklin, Fayette, and Union counties.

Later, rain is expected Thursday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the upper 30s.

This system will turn into light snow with light freezing rain and sleet accumulations possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s.

Heavy ice accumulation is not expected, but sleet and patchy freezing rain could cause issues and likely slick driving conditions for the Friday morning commute.

Some areas especially south of the Ohio River could see an additional inch of water.

The weekend will be dry with warmer weather by Sunday.

The Ohio River is expected to rise to flood stage Monday in Cincinnati and remain just below flood stage in other locations.

[11:03PM] Light wintry mix is expected overnight. While precipitation will be light, some freezing rain will mix in along and southeast of I-71 which could lead to slick spots. Impacts will generally be minimal but be mindful of slippery roads and sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/6pumDDc3PD — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 24, 2022

First Alert Weather Day Thursday (FOX19 NOW)

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.