NKY attorney temporarily suspended by Kentucky Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily suspended Benjamin Dusing from practicing law in the state until the court rules otherwise.

The ruling says Dusing must submit, at his own expense, to a full psychological evaluation from a list of providers determined by the court within 90 days.

The written results of that evaluation must be submitted by the health care provider to the Supreme Court “setting out the findings bearing on Dusing’s mental fitness to continue in the practice of law.”

The court says disciplinary proceedings against Dusing may be initiated by the Inquiry Commission unless they have already begun or unless Dusing resigns under terms of disbarment.

The Inquiry Commission is an independent body appointed by the court to process complaints that allege professional misconduct by lawyers. The Commission filed for Dusing’s temporary suspension on Nov. 12, 2021.

The Commission alleges in court documents that Dusing posted a video to Facebook on Nov. 2, 2021, that contained threats to Attorney Stephanie Dietz and a Kenton County family court staff attorney.

The Commission’s opinion emphasized Dusing’s “lengthy course of abusive conduct and physical violence, including multiple death threats against Bakker, with whom he had a child.”

In his response, Dusing’s attorney said his client admits to posting the Nov. 2 video however said it was not meant to imply a physical threat, but “rather expressed his aspirational goal to clean up the ‘preferential justice’ and corruption in the Kenton County family court and his vow to use all legal means at his disposal to do so.”

In the court documents, Dusing denied any addiction to alcohol, illegal or prescription drugs, and said he’s been clean and sober for 19 1/2 years. He also denied any mental disability and said he’s been seeing his mental health provider for almost a decade on a weekly basis.

The Supreme Court said the Commission has established probable cause to believe that Dusing’s conduct poses a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public.

The court’s ruling says Dusing must notify his clients within 20 days of his inability to provide further legal services and give copies of those letters to the Director of the Kentucky Bar Association

He must also cancel any advertising and his name has to be removed from any law firm with which he is associated.

